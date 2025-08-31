These Cheap Used Cars Deliver Expensive Looks Without The Painful Price Tag
An expensive-looking used car that doesn't cost you an arm and a leg? Is there such a thing? Yes! These cars may not offer quite the same level of craftsmanship as their pricier counterparts. However, they can be a smart option if you're searching for a budget-friendly used vehicle that just appears like it's more top of the line. Obviously, there are used cars we wouldn't risk buying at any price. But this is different.
Often, a car with design elements such as special headlights, a unique grille, and soft-touch materials can make the vehicle feel luxurious. But when these cars find their way to the used market, there could be a significant reduction in price. Of course, affordable can mean different things for different budgets. So the cars on this list are here because they have expensive looks, but they can be found for a pretty good chunk less than what they cost when new or what you'd pay for a brand-new model of the same vehicle today.
The prices next to each model are a range because we all know used car prices depend on factors like a vehicle's condition and mileage. Any extremely low or high prices were excluded to provide a more accurate idea of the cost of each model. Figures were compiled from online used car shopping websites such as Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, and CarGurus as well as various used car dealerships from across the country.
2010 Lincoln MKZ — $3,500 to $10,000
Is it the split grille flanking the prestigious Lincoln symbol, the bold headlights that swoop around the sides of the sedan, or the stunning silhouette that draws your eye to the 2010 Lincoln MKZ? Whatever it is, you can't deny the Ford Fusion competitor is an elegant car in the midsize sedan class. Originally, a Lincoln MKZ wore a price tag of around $35,000, but you can get your hands on a decent used model today for between $4,000 and $5,000. You may even be able to find one for as low as $3,500, but most used models are listed for closer to $5,000 and up.
Even though this four-door sedan is 15 years old, it still has some surprisingly luxurious features that make it feel expensive. It offers a quiet ride despite having a powerful V6 engine under the hood. Genuine wood accents add elegance to every trim level, while the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob hold up over time, helping the car age well. The powertrain's 3.5-liter displacement outputs a maximum 263-horsepower, which is transferred to the wheels via the front- or all-wheel drive system. Changing gears is completely in the driver's control thanks to the six-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift. Technology features like the SYNC infotainment system with voice control make this car feel modern despite its model year.
2010 Lincoln MKX — $4,000 to $11,000
Another used Lincoln with a deceptive price tag is the 2010 MKX. It's a midsize SUV with classy looks and a spacious interior. An original starting MSRP of just under $40,000 makes the price range of a used model seem cheap. This Lincoln SUV can be priced as low as $4,000, but the average price for a 2010 Lincoln MKX is around $5,500. At the top end, you might find models in excellent condition going for $10,000 or more.
Lincoln MKX competitors like the Ford Edge, which isn't nearly as luxurious, can cost almost as much as the MKX, but won't have the expensive looks. The Lexus RX, also a Lincoln MKX competitor, might be slightly more high-end than the MKX, but its much higher price on the used car market doesn't appeal to some budget-conscious buyers.
Abundant standard features help the 2010 MKX feel like it should cost more than it does. From its leather upholstery and memory settings for the driver to its steering wheel controls and navigation system, a used MKX offers more than expected at its price point. Additionally, the crossover SUV gets its power from a 3.5-liter V6 block that delivers 265 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. This makes the MKX capable of light off-road duty, further enhancing its value.
2003 BMW Z4 — $5,500 to $12,000
While the 2003 BMW Z4 can definitely be classified as expensive looking, you may not believe it can be had without the painful price tag that usually accompanies this brand's vehicles. Sporty curves, a convertible top, and, of course, the BMW logo all add to the design elements that make this car look expensive. But even in 2003, the BMW Z4 was an affordable option, with an MSRP that started at just $33,100. Compare that to the Ford Thunderbird's $36,800 MSRP, and you can understand why the Z4 was so popular.
Because it's a roadster, most people aren't using the BMW Z4 as their daily driver. So used models with under 100,000 miles aren't all that rare, and they can be had for a reasonable price. With listings for used BMW Z4s ranging from $5,500 on the low end to $12,000 on the top end, it's hard to know what to expect when shopping for a 2003 model. But the average price people pay for a 2003 BMW Z4 is between $7,500 and $9,500.
Part of this roadster's appeal is its powerful performance, which comes from one of two engines. The base 2.5-liter V6 puts out 184 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, while Z4 models with the 3.0-liter V6 powertrain deliver up to 225 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. A BMW Z4 3.0 uses its extra horsepower and torque to reach a top speed of 155 mph, and the car can go from zero to 60 mph in under six seconds.
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class — $6,000 to $10,000
A 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class combines expensive looks with affordability. The luxury car comes in two body styles: a four-door sedan and a wagon. Interested buyers are more likely to find budget-friendly E-Class sedans for sale. Wagons are less common and usually have more features and amenities that bump up their price tag. In 2009, a brand-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan started at $53,200. Today, a new E-Class starts at just over $62,000. So, discovering you could own this expensive-looking car for $10,000 or less should excite you.
Some 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedans are listed for slightly less than $6,000, but most used models have a list price of between $6,000 and $8,000. Models with low mileage and plentiful upgrades tend to fetch a higher price, with some models listed for even more than $10,000. Overall, if you're on the hunt for a 2009 E-Class, you'll probably pay somewhere in the $6,000 to $10,000 range.
What makes the Mercedes-Benz E-Class look so expensive is its two round headlights, one large and one small, that flank its classy V-shaped grille. The car's long, sculpted hood and sleek lines give it a refined air, and technology such as turn signals in the side mirrors, light-sensing headlights, and rain-sensing windshield wipers add to the car's value but not its price.
2010 Audi A6 — $7,000 to $14,000
Audi prides itself on being on the cutting edge of technology, designing cars that not only turn heads but also perform above expectations. And the 2010 Audi A6 is a car with expensive looks that won't break the bank. From its broad, angular headlights and smart trapezoid-shaped grille with chrome surround to its perfectly sloped roofline that looks elegant and improves aerodynamics, the 2010 A6 is attractive from any angle.
For a fraction of what it cost when new, you can purchase a used Audi A6 with an impressive array of features. Prices for 2010 A6 models range from $5,000 up to $20,000, but the majority are priced between $7,000 and $14,000. This is a big savings over the $45,200 the A6 cost when it was first released. To purchase the latest model of the Audi A6, you'll pay at least $58,000 before adding any upgrades. Many used A6 sedans from 2010 have 100,000 miles or more on the odometer, but if you're willing to pay a little extra, you can probably still find one with lower mileage.
The Audi A6 certainly looks good from the curb, but those good looks are more than skin deep. Inside the cabin, A6 models feature high-quality leather seats, an optional rearview camera, and a heated steering wheel for optimum comfort. But the ambient lighting and leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated controls for the radio and other features keep the cockpit looking high-class.
2012 Lexus CT 200h — $9,000 to $13,000
Whether it's the sharp angles or the sporty hatchback design, Lexus unquestionably delivered an expensive-looking car with the 2012 CT 200h. Fortunately, this is one car that's much cheaper than it looks. It came with a starting MSRP of nearly $30,000 in 2012, but today, used prices are usually in the $9,000 to $10,000 range. Of course, you can get a nicer model for between $11,000 and $13,000, which might be worth the peace of mind considering the car has a hybrid powertrain.
A 2012 CT 200h that's had the hybrid battery replaced can be an excellent find, but cautious buyers can get this Lexus in good shape even without a new battery. Gas and electric power combine in the CT 200h's powertrain to generate 134 horsepower, and the car has superior fuel efficiency, returning a combined 42 mpg. Although the CT 200h doesn't offer as much power as its Audi competitor, the A3, its performance does outmatch the Toyota Prius, which only delivers 98 horsepower with its hybrid system.
In addition to its sporty exterior, the 2012 CT 200h has a luxurious interior with plenty of tech. Simulated leather seats are easy to keep clean, while real bamboo frames out the speakers for a unique, eco-friendly design element. The infotainment system, which you can navigate with a mouse-like control mounted on the center console, is fresh and modern, and the car has many standard and available safety features to put drivers at ease behind the wheel.
2016 BMW 3 Series — $9,000 to $15,000
Sophistication, class, and charm aren't the only appealing things about the 2016 BMW 3 Series. This luxurious sedan can't help but draw attention to itself with its sleek curves, rounded edges, and unique headlight design that melds seamlessly with the low-profile split grille. It all comes together impeccably to create a high-end look that's less expensive than you'd think. In 2016, you could have had this car for a little more than $33,000 at its most basic. A base model today typically goes for around $9,000 or $10,000 used, but scoring an upgraded version of the BMW 3 Series for $15,000 or less is, unexpectedly, possible.
BMW 3 Series competitors such as the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan have a higher price tag, with many listings starting at $10,000 and going up from there. An Audi A3, another competitor in the luxury sedan class, is priced similarly to the 3 Series, but the A3 isn't as fun to drive and may not feel as luxurious inside.
An attention-grabbing design is just one reason to appreciate the 2016 3 Series. The BMW sedan offers potent powertrain options, responsive handling, and impressive fuel economy to further sweeten the deal. Five passengers can ride comfortably in the quiet cabin of the 3 Series, plus the interior offers lots of storage compartments and amenities for increased comfort and convenience.
1998 Chevrolet Corvette C5 — $14,000 to $20,000
Paying $14,000 to $20,000 for a used car might seem like a lot, but to buy a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette today will cost you somewhere in the neighborhood of $70,000 at a minimum. So a sleek and sporty 1998 Corvette C5 for $20,000 or less is actually an amazing score. The high-performance Corvette C5 sports car cost around $38,000 when it was new, which means the difference between the new and used prices isn't as significant as it is with some of the other models on this list. However, Corvettes are known for holding their value over time.
Other prominent luxury sports cars like the Porsche 911 can also hold their value over time. But you can expect to pay quite a bit more for a used Porsche 911 from the late '90s or early 2000s. A 1997 or '98 Porsche 911 easily goes for $35,000, but many are listed at a much higher price point. The Corvette C5 is an excellent blend of power and comfort, making the car ideal for daily driving or taking out on the track.
Under the hood, the Corvette C5 features a powerful V8 engine that delivers 345 horsepower. It uses a rear-wheel-drive system capable of handling 350 pound-feet of torque, and it can reach a top speed of 175 mph. The two-seater uses high-quality materials in the cabin, giving the sports car a timeless look, and the six-speed manual transmission puts the driver in control of every move.