These Are The Used Cars We Wouldn't Take A Risk On At Any Price
Buying a used car is a good way to save money, but not if you get a lemon. Major recalls for cars from well-known brands and parts manufacturers affect millions of drivers and can put you at risk. Take, for instance, the massive recall for Takata air bags with defective inflators that involved 19 automakers and over 60 million vehicles. This recall was issued over a decade ago, but reports indicate that 6.4 million vehicles in the U.S. still have deadly Takata airbags left in them.
A recall can happen for many reasons, though, and if it's addressed, the affected car could be great. On the flip side, you might find yourself looking at a low-quality model year that's not worth buying. Still, there are many reasons a used car isn't worth buying, such as having a high number of owner complaints, the severity of its issues, and how long it tends to last.
It's true that most vehicles will run for at least 200,000 miles, and many more can go well beyond that if cared for with regular maintenance. Unfortunately, there are used cars you wouldn't want to buy, no matter the price. These vehicles might have recalls, serious issues, or a combination of both. To create this list of used cars we wouldn't take a risk on at any price, we used data from CarComplaints.com and RepairPal, which both compile information about a range of cars using input from actual drivers.
How to know when a used car isn't worth it
Certain car brands seem to nail it every time, with idyllic vehicles that perform well and last forever. Then, there are those brands that, while maybe having a rare gem on occasion, are basically unreliable junk. How can you tell the difference? Researching a vehicle's complaints and reviews is a good place to start.
An iSeeCars study analyzed 500,000 vehicle safety complaints to determine the top 10 most complained-about vehicles, because knowing what other drivers think about a vehicle they've actually driven provides insight you won't get from a dealership salesman or website. The study found that Stellantis, the parent company of many major car brands including Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge, had some of the highest complaint numbers.
While some vehicles from the iSeeCars study made it on this list, we considered more than just a vehicle's safety. The cars below are organized by model year, and we included them because they have a high number of complaints, recalls, and reported problems.
2002 Dodge Ram 1500
In 2002, Ram was still using the Dodge label, but that doesn't change the fact that the 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 is one truck that's not worth the money. This Dodge Ram has thousands of complaints registered on various forums about issues ranging from engine failure caused by oil sludge to the dashboard falling apart. In fact, it's been given the "Avoid Like the Plague" badge on CarComplaints.com.
Owners on other sites mention how the truck's exhaust manifold bolts can break and faulty window seals can lead to water leaks. Transmission troubles also are common with the 2002 and 2003 model years. Unfortunately, these are just a few of the most common complaints for the Ram 1500 of the early millennium.
When new, you could pick up a 2002 Ram 1500 for a starting price of just under $20,000. In today's used market, a 2002 Ram 1500 can sell for around $5,000, depending on its condition and mileage — but use caution if you choose to buy a 2002 version of the Ram 1500. Better year models for this typically powerful truck are2014 and 2015. Ram really had it dialed in during the mid-2010s, and the Ram 1500 offered several engine options, enhanced comfort, and fewer complaints.
2006 Chrysler 300
Introduced for the 2005 model year, the Chrysler 300 is an aggressive sedan with a powerful engine that ran until Chrysler discontinued the model in 2023. Over the years, it's had varying degrees of success and build quality. Unfortunately, the 2006 model has poor safety ratings from the IIHS alongside a host of other complaints that make it a model to avoid.
Engine stalling, loud engine noises, and the engine failing because sludge builds up in the oil are just some of the major problems owners have reported on CarComplaints.com. Transmission and suspension problems also rank high when people mention issues that arise with the '06 Chrysler 300.
Many of the 300's engine problems start right about the time the car hits 80,000 miles. This means that a 2006 Chrysler 300 might not even make it to 100,000 miles before it starts causing trouble, making it a big risk in the used car market. Faulty Takata air bags are also an issue with this sedan, as the car was part of the worst safety recall in history.
Luckily, not all Chrysler 300 models are as bad as the 2006 version. If you want to pick up a decent Chrysler 300, check out a 2009 model, or explore a second-gen from 2016 or '17 to get a 300 with fewer recalls and complaints.
2006 Ford Explorer
Before the Explorer label was synonymous with the SUV, Ford used it as the option package name for the F-100, Bronco, and Ranchero trucks of the early '70s. This was also when the original Ford Explorer concept car was introduced, although it never went into production. The Explorer we know today has been around since the '90s, but it's gone through a lot of changes in its decades-long history. With these changes, the SUV has had good and bad years. Sadly, in 2006 Ford made the worst Explorer so far, despite its attempts of a slight refresh.
The 2006 Explorer has seen serious consumer complaints regarding transmission problems. Shifting the Explorer is rough, and the gearbox can even fail completely, leaving you stranded. Radiator leaks are another common complaint for the 2006 Ford Explorer. If you're shopping for an Explorer, you should also avoid the 2002 model year because it has even more complaints about transmission problems than the 2006 model. A better option would be either a 2018 or 2019 model, as these Explorers have fewer complaints and are generally considered to be of higher quality.
2009 Dodge Journey
Dodge first brought us the Journey for the 2009 model year, and despite its faults it remained in production until 2020. The car-like SUV was an inexpensive model that appealed to families thanks to its optional third row and low upfront cost. The Journey, however, would quickly become an unfortunate example of why it's never a good idea to purchase the first model that comes out.
The 2009 Dodge Journey has a range of common complaints, including rapid wear of brake components, electrical problems that could keep the engine from starting, and bad seals that result in water leaks. Many of the Journey's problems start as early as 50,000 miles, which is low mileage for any vehicle to begin having serious issues. Plus, a typical Dodge Journey is unlikely to last into the 200,000-mile range, making it a poor choice if you're looking for a reliable used car.
Since it came out, the 2009 Journey has had eight recalls. Air bags that don't deploy in a crash, sudden loss of power steering, and faulty electrical wiring that can result in a fire are just a few of the issues that have prompted recalls for this Dodge SUV. These problems and more are what makes the 2009 Journey a vehicle that's not worth buying at any price.
2010 Mazda 3
Mazdas are often seen as a sporty and fun alternative to Toyotas and Hondas. Most used Mazda 3s can be a wonderful choice for a new driver looking for a compact hatchback with top-notch fuel economy. However, you may want to avoid the 2010 Mazda 3, as it's widely considered a clunker.
One major complaint with this car is that the clutch for the manual transmission fails, sometimes as early as 40,000 miles. Before it goes out completely, the transmission can also make a grinding noise and be difficult to shift into second gear. Not only is this issue inconvenient, but it can also potentially cause an accident or slowly cause more serious wear on the vehicle's other components.
Another significant issue with the 2010 Mazda 3 is that its interior build quality is lower than that of previous or later year models. In fact, the car's dashboard can melt in extreme heat and the seat adjustment controls can fail. Both of these problems are more than just an inconvenience; they could cause a crash. Earlier year models of the Mazda 3 are okay, but a used model from 2020 or later will provide the best value.
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep is an iconic American brand, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a beloved model in the automaker's lineup. Of course, not every year model of the popular Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth looking into. For instance, in 2011, Jeep produced the worst Grand Cherokee to date. So why, exactly, was 2011 such a bad year for the Grand Cherokee?
Well, for starters, the SUV had six recalls, mostly for serious issues that result in accidents. The electrical system is a problem area for the 2011 Grand Cherokee, as wiring issues could lead to fires. However, a bad Totally Integrated Power Module (TIPM) is another common problem that creates issues with all the Grand Cherokee's electrical components.
This Jeep model is also prone to engine stalling, which can be dangerous when you're on the road. Combine engine stalling with faulty brakes, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee of 2011 is a disaster waiting to happen. You may want to avoid buying a used Jeep Grand Cherokee from 2014 as well, but from 2016 on, Jeep made significant improvements to the Grand Cherokee, making later years a better value.
2011 Ford Fusion
Unless you want a clunker, avoid making a move on a 2011 Ford Fusion no matter the price. Loss of power steering and engine stalling are a few of the most frequent issues with this sedan, but drivers also mention problems with shifting and transmission fluid leaks, the heating and air conditioning system not functioning properly, and doors that won't open from the inside.
A total of nine recalls have been issued for the 2011 model of the Ford Fusion. Several of these recalls are for air bags that can explode when deployed. However, hundreds of thousands of Ford Fusions have been affected by fuel tank cracks, which can cause a leak and potentially even a fire.
A brand-new Ford Fusion in 2011 cost just over $20,000. Today, a used model brings in less than $5,000. The 2018, 2019, and 2020 models are probably your best bet if you want a used version of this compact, fuel-efficient Ford sedan.
2012 Fiat 500
Sure, you can probably score a deal on a 2012 Fiat 500, but we wouldn't recommend it. The introductory Fiat 500 model has a host of issues that make it a risk at any price.
Poor overall safety scores from the IIHS – especially where structure is concerned — mean higher passenger injury rates if the car is in an accident. Engine problems and electrical issues are a concern with the 2012 Fiat 500 as well. These problems range from minor — like lights that won't work — to more serious, such as the engine not turning over or ball joints wearing prematurely.
Unfortunately, the 2012 Fiat 500's issues can start early, so if you're looking for a used car that will make it to 200,000 miles or more, this one probably isn't it. There have only been three recalls so far for the 2012 Fiat 500, the line didn't last long and was discontinued in 2019. Maybe the newer electric Fiat 500e will win over more fans than its gas-powered sibling.
2013 Nissan Altima
Another car that's earned the "Avoid Like the Plague" badge from CarComplaints is the 2013 Nissan Altima. The sedan has transmission problems that cause it to shudder, hesitate, and run roughly. On top of that, the 2013 Altima's interior is of poor quality, leading to broken door handles, latches, and switches.
These parts are all more likely to be broken and worn in a used model. The backup camera, instrument cluster, and radio are prone to failure or working intermittently, and the car's seats are uncomfortable after the first couple of thousand miles. This model year of the Altima also has issues with the heating and cooling system, exterior lighting, as well as basically all the mechanical components, including the engine, brakes, and suspension.
If the owner complaints mentioned above aren't enough to convince you this car is a lemon to avoid, then maybe its 12 recalls will. Before you buy one, you should know this car's been recalled because the hood opens randomly while driving and the front passenger air bag fails to deploy. Those are just some of the recalls for the 2013 Altima, but they're good reasons to choose another used car.
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
GMC needs to make strides when it comes to improving the Sierra 1500 if it wants to increase sales of the truck. Although recent recalls for the GMC Sierra have been lower since 2020, when it had 11, RepairPal reports 20 recalls for the pickup in 2014, its highest number. Many of the recalls were for problems with vital safety components like the brakes, seat belts, air bags, and fire extinguishers — none of which you want to be without when you need them.
A 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is likely to experience issues with the air conditioning, which is alright if you live in Alaska. Of course, then you might not appreciate the pickup's horrible lighting. Owners have reported that the headlights for this truck provide poor visibility, which makes it pretty difficult to drive at night. So maybe it's perfect if you only drive in North Alaska during the summer? Otherwise, this GMC truck is better off left at the car lot.
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
The Chevrolet Colorado has had some pretty bad years, with 2015 and 2016 standing out as some of the worst.
Starting in 2015, complaints about the Colorado's transmission poured in from hundreds of drivers. Those transmission issues continued into, and possibly got worse for, 2016 models. However, 2015 Chevy Colorados have more complaints than other models, with owners mentioning power steering loss issues, trouble with engine stalling, and the key getting stuck in the ignition as some of the truck's major problems.
Research will tell you that the 2015 Colorado also has more recalls than the '16 model, further cementing its place on this list of used cars that aren't worth buying. These recalls involve necessary safety components that fail, such as the power steering assist and the driver's frontal air bag.
Fortunately, Chevy has had some good years with the Colorado. If you want a superb used model, consider a newer version from 2020 or 2021. In its first generation, the Colorado was in its best form starting in about 2009 and going until 2012. Whatever you decide, just make sure to stay away from the 2015 and 2016 models.
What to look for in a used car
Buying a new vehicle can be both exciting and stressful. Knowing what to look for when you shop for a used car helps reduce stress and ensures you get exactly what you're looking for. Research any car models that interest you to find out what real owners have to say. Look for common, recurring problems. Consider the frequency people mention the problem and how much trouble it is to repair. Avoid vehicles that have a lot of complaints about safety issues and expensive repairs.
If a vehicle has any recalls, check to see if they've been resolved. Cars that still have open recalls may have been neglected in other ways, so be careful in pursuing these models. It's always a good idea to test-drive a car before you buy it. As you drive, listen for any knocking, grinding, or squealing noises, and make sure everything works as it should, including the brakes, steering, and suspension. There are plenty of great used car deals out there, but don't be fooled by a low price tag on any of the models mentioned here.