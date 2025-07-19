These Are The Used Cars We Wouldn't Take A Risk On At Any Price

Buying a used car is a good way to save money, but not if you get a lemon. Major recalls for cars from well-known brands and parts manufacturers affect millions of drivers and can put you at risk. Take, for instance, the massive recall for Takata air bags with defective inflators that involved 19 automakers and over 60 million vehicles. This recall was issued over a decade ago, but reports indicate that 6.4 million vehicles in the U.S. still have deadly Takata airbags left in them.

A recall can happen for many reasons, though, and if it's addressed, the affected car could be great. On the flip side, you might find yourself looking at a low-quality model year that's not worth buying. Still, there are many reasons a used car isn't worth buying, such as having a high number of owner complaints, the severity of its issues, and how long it tends to last.

It's true that most vehicles will run for at least 200,000 miles, and many more can go well beyond that if cared for with regular maintenance. Unfortunately, there are used cars you wouldn't want to buy, no matter the price. These vehicles might have recalls, serious issues, or a combination of both. To create this list of used cars we wouldn't take a risk on at any price, we used data from CarComplaints.com and RepairPal, which both compile information about a range of cars using input from actual drivers.