Here's What A New Mild Hybrid Battery Can Cost In 2025

It seems like you can't swing a dead battery without hitting a mild hybrid vehicle (MHEV) these days. The premise is appealing – get moderate gains in fuel efficiency and performance, provide more seamless stop-start capability, and avoid having to develop a more complicated setup with a separate charging process. Just slap in an extra 48-volt battery and hook up an electric motor to a belt drive or between the engine and transmission, and you've got yourself a mild hybrid.

Some automakers will tune the system for performance, while others will aim for better economy. Take the BMW X3 M40i, for instance. Car and Driver achieved a 4.4-second 0-60 in the non-MHEV 2021 version, then ran 4.1 seconds to 60 in the 2022 MHEV model. For 2025, the M40i has gained even more power and become the M50, but the fourth-generation BMW X3 is also really weird looking, so you'll have to decide how much the extra horsepower is worth.

The 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, on the other hand, implemented an MHEV system to boost mileage. Non-hybrid Malibus were EPA rated at 22 mpg city and 33 mpg highway while the hybrids got 26 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. Also, MHEVs aren't nearly as complex as PHEVs or HEVs, and the batteries are much cheaper to replace.

However, while MHEV batteries might not be as large and pricy as those of an electric vehicle (EV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), or a standard hybrid (HEV), they remain more expensive and space-consuming than the nothing in pure internal-combustion engine vehicles. The average replacement price for an MHEV battery currently hovers around $1,500.