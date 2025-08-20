What's Your Favorite German Car?

As car enthusiasts I'm sure that a lot of your time with friends is spent coming up with specific niches and categories of cars and then arguing about the best and worst examples, or just talking about your favorites. As I've done with British, French, Italian and Swedish cars, for today's question I want you to tell me about your favorite German cars. Let's try and keep this to production cars, so no race cars or concepts unless you have a really good answer. Bonus points if you own or have driven your favorite German car.

If you know me, you would expect me to pick the Mercedes-Benz G-Class as my favorite German car. But the G-wagen is too easy of a choice for me, on its own pedestal far above anything else. So I put the G aside and thought harder about what my favorite German car really is, and the answer came quickly: it's the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR.