These Are Your Favorite British Cars

Earlier this week I asked you to tell me about your favorite British cars, having already done the same for your picks from France and Italy. Once again, you Jalops delivered the sort of variety I was hoping for. My pick was the generation of Aston Martin V8 Vantage used in "The Living Daylights," but I gave all sorts of other cars I could've chosen — and I can't believe I didn't even mention TVRs like the Tuscan and Sagaris, either.

As with my other daily questions like this, I certainly won't be able to feature everyone's answers, and I might not feature some of the most popular or iconic ones — sorry! This wouldn't be much fun if I did, ya know? I like the odd choices, the bold choices, the cars that you've actually owned! Obviously lots of you said the McLaren F1, the original Mini, and the Jaguar E-Type. Keep reading to see my favorite answers for what your favorite British cars are, and of course comment below if you agree, disagree, or have something else to chime in about.