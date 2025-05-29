2026 Jeep Cherokee Could Return The Crossover To Glory

The Jeep Cherokee has had a rough go of it since the XJ went out of production back in 2001. We got two miserable generations of the Liberty from 2002 to 2012, and those were followed up by the now-discontinued and controversial-at-best fifth-generation KL Cherokee with its miserable little four-cylinder motor, divisive looks and troublesome transmission. Now, it seems like Jeep is attempting to right some of the wrongs of the past with the redesigned sixth-generation Cherokee it released the first photos of today.

We don't have too many details about the next-generation Cherokee just yet, but it certainly looks promising from the outside. It looks to be a ground-up redesign of the fifth-generation car, giving it a more angular, upright design that more closely resembles the Grand Cherokee and the recently revealed next-gen Compass. The headlights also look blockier, and the iconic seven-slat grille makes it as ready to tackle a trail as ever. It has absolutely returned to the boxy look of the SJ, XJ and KK Cherokees. (OK, the last one is technically a Liberty, but who cares?)

Oh, I suppose this also means Jeep is sticking with the "Cherokee" name despite calls from the Cherokee Nation for the automaker to retire its name, according to Car and Driver. Back in 2021, then-CEO Carlos Tavares said he was open to moving on from the Cherokee name, but I guess that effort went by the wayside.