2026 Jeep Cherokee Could Return The Crossover To Glory
The Jeep Cherokee has had a rough go of it since the XJ went out of production back in 2001. We got two miserable generations of the Liberty from 2002 to 2012, and those were followed up by the now-discontinued and controversial-at-best fifth-generation KL Cherokee with its miserable little four-cylinder motor, divisive looks and troublesome transmission. Now, it seems like Jeep is attempting to right some of the wrongs of the past with the redesigned sixth-generation Cherokee it released the first photos of today.
We don't have too many details about the next-generation Cherokee just yet, but it certainly looks promising from the outside. It looks to be a ground-up redesign of the fifth-generation car, giving it a more angular, upright design that more closely resembles the Grand Cherokee and the recently revealed next-gen Compass. The headlights also look blockier, and the iconic seven-slat grille makes it as ready to tackle a trail as ever. It has absolutely returned to the boxy look of the SJ, XJ and KK Cherokees. (OK, the last one is technically a Liberty, but who cares?)
Oh, I suppose this also means Jeep is sticking with the "Cherokee" name despite calls from the Cherokee Nation for the automaker to retire its name, according to Car and Driver. Back in 2021, then-CEO Carlos Tavares said he was open to moving on from the Cherokee name, but I guess that effort went by the wayside.
Into the woods
What'll be under the hood of the new Cherokee remains a bit of a mystery. Jeep's announcement didn't give us too much information, but we know there will be a hybrid option. "[T]he next-generation Jeep Cherokee will redefine North America's most popular vehicle segment, bringing midsize SUV customers a new, efficient and powerful hybrid propulsion option from Jeep," a spokesperson for the automaker wrote.
Confusingly, Jeep added that the brand "offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains" later in the release. I asked a spokesperson for Stellantis if that means the Cherokee will have an EV option, and here's what they told me:
"The all-new Jeep Cherokee hybrid joins the brand's mission to empower customers with freedom to adventure their way, as Jeep offers an entire lineup of vehicles that span industry-leading ICE propulsion systems, plug-in hybrid and all-electric offerings, all with unmatched Jeep capability and innovation."
So yeah, I don't know if that means it'll get an all-electric option in the U.S., but it's certainly in the position to accept all sorts of drivetrains since it's expected to use Stellantis' STLA Large architecture. That means it'll be able to handle gas, hybrid and all-electric drivetrains.
The Cherokee has a couple of big tasks ahead of it: fixing the damage that has been done to its nameplate and competing in one of the toughest market segments in the industry that is currently dominated by the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Ford Bronco Sport. Will it have what it takes? Tough to say, but we should learn more about the new Cherokee as we get closer to its "late 2025" arrival date.