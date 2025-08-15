Autonomous Vehicles Are Tangled Up In Red Tape, But There's No One Left To Cut It

As robotaxis come for a city near you, tech and car companies are looking for guidance on how to navigate a thicket of federal and state regulations on automated vehicle driving. There's only one problem: there's almost nobody left to offer that guidance. And that's because one very particular tech and car CEO fired them all, apparently thinking this would cut all the red tape in his way. Instead, he's gotten tangled in it, along with everyone else.

As Politico details in a report, the Office of Automation Safety was set up by the Biden administration in order to regulate how autonomous vehicles would integrate onto public roads. Partly, that means setting and enforcing safety standards. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has run afoul of government oversight before, doesn't seem to have liked that idea, which is likely why his DOGE initiative slashed staff at the OAS by nearly half. No one to stop Tesla now, right?

Well, turns out, that office was also meant to flash green lights, not just red ones. Because without someone setting federal standards for what AVs can and can't do, it becomes difficult for a company to actually put them on the road. In other words, DOGE cut the people who cut the red tape. Oops.