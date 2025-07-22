These Cars Would Be The Scariest Robotaxis

Despite nearly every major automaker touting models with cutting-edge autonomous driving technology, actual self-driving cars are still not available to the general public. Booking a ride with a fledgling driverless taxi service is the only way to experience a self-driving car, and these services are having a bit of a moment this summer. Waymo reached 100 million miles of fully autonomous driving this month, and Tesla finally launched its own Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, after Elon Musk made promises about it for nine years.

We asked our readers earlier this week what cars would make for the scariest robotaxis. Commenters came out in force to share their ideas for vehicles that would radiate fear at first sight for both passengers and drivers in other cars. They went out of their way to find the fastest and largest vehicles with reputations worse than a '90s baseball player with a dubious prescription history. Here are the scariest potential 21st-century Headless Horsemen: