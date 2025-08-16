These Classic GM Model Names Are Overdue A Reboot

Just to be clear, a reboot of a beloved automotive nameplate by a modern manufacturer will almost always disappoint. Still, for every head scratching Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that leaves all the potential on the table, there's at least the possibility of something more like the Ford Bronco, where they actually manage to recapture the spirit that made anyone care in the first place.

With the sports car market on a downswing and even generational names like Corvette and Mustang seeing dwindling interest in the marketplace, the boardroom math isn't great when it comes to pandering to enthusiasts with automotive nostalgia. Yet the heart wants what the heart wants, so let's indulge in the potential lying dormant within the General Motors brand umbrella — even if deep down we know they'd likely just slap an iconic legacy badge on an amorphous crossover and call it a day.

Against our better judgment, here are some names that deserve a comeback and could actually deliver on their underlying premise, even as we brace ourselves for inevitable disappointment.