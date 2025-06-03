SUVs And Pickups Push The Humble Car Beneath 100 Million Population Mark For First Time Since 1970s

While trends across the automotive industry are always shifting, the surge in popularity for SUVs and pickup trucks has stood steady for decades. Consequently, the passenger car population has dipped below 100 million for the first time since the early 1970s. It's a sign of the times that coupes, hatchbacks, sedans and wagons aren't as ubiquitous as they once were.

This gradual decline in passenger cars was tracked by S&P Global Mobility. The company noted that car registrations accounted for only 20% of the market for the past few years. A disproportionate turnover rate also fueled the decline. Two passenger cars were being scrapped for every new passenger car registered. Between 2020 and 2023, over 27 million cars had a date with a crusher while only 13 million new cars were registered. However, the trajectory was flipped for light trucks. Over the same period, 26 million light trucks got sent to the heap while nearly 45 million new light trucks hit the road.