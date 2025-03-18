Retro-Styled 2015 Chevrolet 'Chevelle' Camaro Somehow Doesn't Make Me Want To Commit Arson To Save My Eyes

Unlike a lot of, shall we say, older automotive enthusiasts, I don't like restomods. Sure, they can look cool, but I've also never driven one that actually felt properly sorted or worth the money. Maybe they're out there, but I haven't driven them. Sadly, grafting a vintage body onto a modern chassis doesn't usually work much better since the resulting cars look more like something you'd get from Wish.com, only even more cursed. So imagine my surprise when I saw the Mecum auction listing for this Chevelle-bodied 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS and didn't immediately want to set it on fire.

I'm not going to call this the most beautiful car I've ever seen, as that award obviously goes to the BMW XM, but with different wheels, it's also a car I wouldn't be completely embarrassed to be seen driving. Somehow, it actually mostly works. Sure, you can tell it isn't an actual Chevrolet Chevelle, but it actually mostly pulls off the whole charade. Even if you don't like the idea of it, you have to appreciate the fact that it doesn't sear your retinas and make you wish it would spontaneously combust. Aside from the part where burning people's property is a serious crime, you also don't know for a fact that you don't have pyrokinesis, and you need to be careful, just in case.