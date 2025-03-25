California Has Almost 50 Percent More EV Chargers Than Gas Pumps

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office released a news bulletin last week announcing that The Golden State now has 48 percent more public and shared private EV chargers than the number of gas nozzles. The state's primary energy policy and planning agency the California Energy Commission or CEC said that as of 2024, there are 178,549 EV chargers across the state versus about 120,000 gas nozzles. The vast majority of these are Level 2 chargers, with about 10 percent or 16,971 chargers capable of Level 3 fast charging.

California leads the country in EV ownership rates, so it's a good thing that public charger access has grown exponentially over recent years. Many EV owners charge their vehicles at home on private chargers, which are not included in these numbers, but public access to reliable EV chargers will become more important as more people buy new or used electric vehicles.