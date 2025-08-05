California Is Giving Incentives For Apartments To Install EV Chargers

This program helps solve one of the biggest gaps in the entire EV infrastructure. Currently, unless you own your home, you will likely not be able to install your own charger. This leaves apartment and condo dwellers at the mercy of public chargers, which, while improving, are still not particularly reliable. With home prices at an all-time high, most of us will probably rent and keep our gas cars longer to avoid public charging hassles. Giving apartment renters or condo owners the ability to charge at home might be just the incentive residents need to swap their gas guzzlers for EVs.

Back in the day, the federal government used to plan and fund infrastructure projects. The Interstate Highway System is a great example of what we can accomplish with proper oversight and funding. However, EV infrastructure has been left mainly to private companies, which has resulted in a piecemeal approach. Electrify America was supposed to be the gold standard, except it's not so good after all. Tesla has thrown a lot of money at Superchargers, just for itself at first, but now basically every car company can use them. With federal EV tax incentives going away, it looks like it'll remain up to individual states and businesses to work out charging infrastructure amongst themselves.