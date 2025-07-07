At $9,500, Is This 1972 Mercedes-Benz 250 A Stately Steal?

Like cockroaches and Keith Richards, the MB-Tex upholstery in today's Nice Price of No Dice Mercedes will probably outlive us all. Let's see if the car's price makes it equally as enduring.

It's a rare occurrence for an automaker to pull a long-disused nameplate off the shelf, dust it off, and reintroduce it to the car-buying public. Daimler did it with the Maybach marque. And, of course, there's Bugatti's phenomenal resurrection, which saw that storied brand brought back from the dead by Volkswagen after a four-decade hiatus.

The 2011 Aston Martin Rapide we looked at last Friday carried a name from the past; however, it wasn't Aston's past. The name Rapide came from Lagonda, a subsidiary brand that Aston Martin acquired after WWII. The company borrowed it for its first-ever four-door, the achingly beautiful DB9-based saloon introduced in 2010. Our car originally went for a staggering $200K, but with time and a general market malaise, it now asks a mere $45,500, about the average price of new cars sold today. The Rapide, however, is anything but average, something you all noted in the comments and in the 62% Nice Price win you awarded the clean and capable car.