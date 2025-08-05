Formula E CEO Claims The Performance Gap To F1 Is Shrinking, But Is It Really?

In motorsport, a little trash talk is part of the show. But when Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds recently claimed his all-electric series is closing in on Formula 1, he might've overcooked it a bit. "... the move to a solid-state battery ... that is the first point at which you may see head-to-head racing between Formula 1 and Formula E," Dodds told Autoweek.

It's a bold statement — but the stopwatch doesn't lie. And right now, the numbers say he may have written a check the lap times can't cash. Not yet, anyway. And while Formula E has come a long way from its mid-race car swap days, a hard look at the numbers suggests it might be a bit premature to call out the varsity squad.

The latest data from the track tells a fascinating story. Formula E is only just starting to consistently beat its own benchmarks. So, is the gap really closing? The receipts say yes, but there are some asterisks and caveats. Dodds also isn't just looking at today; he's looking at 2026, when a massive regulatory shake-up could change the entire game between both series.