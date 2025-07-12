While you'll only ever see three dry tire options on any particular race weekend, Pirelli's actual catalog runs deeper. For 2025, they've expanded their range to six different dry-weather compounds, labeled Compound 1 to C6. Think of the "C" as standing for "Compound," with C1 being the most durable, rock-hard option and C6 being the ultra-sticky option.

This range is a deliberate move by Pirelli to give itself more tools to mess with race strategy. The C1 and C2 are the endurance runners, built for high-speed, high-energy tracks like Silverstone and Suzuka, where tires are tortured. The C3 is the versatile workhorse of the group, the jack-of-all-trades that can play any role depending on the venue. The C4 and C5 are the grippier, faster-wearing options, designed for slower circuits where grip is king.

Then there's the newest sibling, designed with street tracks in mind — the C6, Pirelli's cotton-candy compound that vanishes faster than Nakita Mazepin's career. It's absurdly soft, deliberately fragile, and tailor-made to create more robust strategy options instead of just one-stoppers at places like Monaco. In Pirelli's ongoing war on boring processions, this is the nuclear option: a tire not built to last, but to grip like hell. Fans call it strategy. Critics call it theater. Either way, it lets F1 add fake drama to races when the cars or tracks themselves can't produce exciting racing.