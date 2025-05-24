Formula 1 Is Making Everyone Take Pit Stops They Don't Need At Monaco But It Won't Fix The Racing

As Racer reports, the rule is actually quite convoluted and could result in a ridiculously complicated penalty structure. Let's dig into it. Here's what the rulebook says:

"For the Monaco race, each driver must use at least three different types of tire (either dry or wet). If a driver does not use intermediate or wet tires in the race, they must use at least two different slick tire compounds, of which one must be from the mandatory dry compounds (hard or medium)."

In the case of a wet race, teams will need to use at least three different types of tire, so you can't just run three sets of intermediates, you'll need to switch to full wets or gamble on dry tires, it seems. If the race is a dry one, teams will still have to switch tires at least twice, and at least one of the sets has to be either a hard or a medium. If any driver fails to do this, they'll be disqualified from the race outright. If the race is paused by red flag before the end of the race and does not resume, presumably for torrential downpour reasons, any driver who has not yet used a third set of tires will be penalized 30 seconds, while any driver who has only used one compound will be hit with a one minute penalty. Draconian, to be sure.

I hate everything about this. F1 needs to fix its cars, and hopefully the 2026 spec car will be significantly better at Monaco, not completely upend a team's strategy in order to push some fake drama. Get it together, F1.