Formula E Raced In Monaco This Weekend And It Wasn't A Boring Parade, So What Is Formula 1 Doing Wrong?

Formula E ran its first double-header weekend in Monaco over the weekend, and both races were extremely fun and exciting to watch, which is a welcome change from the last two decades of Formula One running a multi-billion dollar parade in the principality. With different strategies, rain-to-dry changing conditions, and smaller-scale cars, Formula E proved you can race side-by-side on the streets of Monaco without wrecking.

Last year, when Formula One raced in Monaco, the top ten finished in exactly the same place they started the race. Last weekend, in contrast, the electric open wheelers saw a winner who started eighth on the grid, and a podium finisher who improved 11 positions, among others, and that was done without the help of DRS, mandatory tire changes, or hundreds of millions of dollars of development. Passing is possible in Monaco, just not in Formula One.

Don't get me wrong, I love Formula One, and it can be exciting as the first dozen or so laps of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix in slippery conditions demonstrated. But Formula One can also be a boring slog, as the final dozen or so laps of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix proved as the McLaren drivers slid out to a 37-ish second dominant victory. Meanwhile, both Formula E races this weekend saw close nail-biting nose-to-tail unpredictable finishes, with tight racing all the way through the field the from lights to flag, as they typically do. The F1 weekend in Monaco is typically decided in qualifying, while neither Formula E race this weekend was won by the polesitter.