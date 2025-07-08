Aston Martin Vantage S Brings More Power, More Sharpness And More Stitching

The Vantage S doesn't look that different from a normal Vantage. There are new (and functional) air extraction vents near the center of the hood, a different splitter and tweaked bumper intakes. A new lip spoiler increases downforce by 97 pounds at top speed, and updates to the underbody like venturi vanes and a front air dam bring another 148 pounds of downforce. You can spec the 21-inch wheels in satin black with red accents, which pair with the red body detailing that's an "S" hallmark. The only special exterior badges are the hand-made, brass-forged "S" on the front fenders that are filled with red glass enamel and surrounded by chrome plating.

On the inside there's a standard color scheme with lots of Alcantara and satin carbon-fiber trim, which Aston says offers "a modest weight saving," and you can spec red or silver for the anodized metal pieces like the knurled drive mode knob. Aggressive carbon-fiber bucket seats are optional, and you can choose from a few different full-leather or leather and Alcantara schemes with gradient chevron patterns. The "S" logos in the shoulder area of the seats are embroidered with 2,500 individual stitches and over 52 feet of thread, and the Aston wings are embroidered into the headrest with a technique that uses both debossing and embossing.

The Aston Martin Vantage S is available to order now in both coupe and roadster body styles, with first deliveries to take place at the end of this year.