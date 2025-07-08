Aston Martin Vantage S Brings More Power, More Sharpness And More Stitching
Aston Martin recently revealed the DBX S, an even sportier version of its SUV that brought back the "S" moniker first introduced on the 2004 Vanquish S and later used on the 2010s Vantage S and following-gen Vanquish. It seems that Aston's entire lineup may be gaining more performance-focused S variants, as Aston has revealed the new Vantage S that will make its in-person debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this week, and we've seen spy shots of hotter DB12s and Vanquishes running around the Nürburgring.
The company says the new Vantage S is the most dynamic model in its portfolio thanks to a number of chassis enhancements, and it's also seriously powerful, with output from the car's AMG-derived twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pushed to nearly 700 horses. The Vantage S also gets some styling tweaks and new options to make sure everyone around you knows that you've got an S and not some lowly normal Vantage.
Lots of little tweaks
It all starts with the engine, which has been boosted from 656 horsepower in the standard Vantage to 671 horses, a full 68 hp more than the AMG GT63 Pro. Torque remains the same at 590 pound-feet, with the peak now being delivered between 3,000 and 6,000 rpm. Improved launch control has shaved a tenth off the 0-to-60-mph and 0-to-124-mph times, which now take just 3.3 seconds and 10.1 seconds, respectively. Top speed also stays the same at 202 mph.
Aston Martin says the throttle pedal weight and response has been recalibrated, with a drive-by-wire throttle map that's specific to the Vantage S with different tuning for each drive mode. The Bilstein DTX dampers offer better front-end feel and response, and the rear spring aid stiffness is reduced for a better balance between rebound and compression at low speeds. The transmission mounts are 10% less stiff for more refinement, the rear subframe is now mounted directly to the body instead of rubber bushings, and the suspension's camber, caster and toe settings have been tweaked for further sharpness and balance. Aston says the Vantage S has "a thrilling appetite for corners," and I believe it.
Available to order now
The Vantage S doesn't look that different from a normal Vantage. There are new (and functional) air extraction vents near the center of the hood, a different splitter and tweaked bumper intakes. A new lip spoiler increases downforce by 97 pounds at top speed, and updates to the underbody like venturi vanes and a front air dam bring another 148 pounds of downforce. You can spec the 21-inch wheels in satin black with red accents, which pair with the red body detailing that's an "S" hallmark. The only special exterior badges are the hand-made, brass-forged "S" on the front fenders that are filled with red glass enamel and surrounded by chrome plating.
On the inside there's a standard color scheme with lots of Alcantara and satin carbon-fiber trim, which Aston says offers "a modest weight saving," and you can spec red or silver for the anodized metal pieces like the knurled drive mode knob. Aggressive carbon-fiber bucket seats are optional, and you can choose from a few different full-leather or leather and Alcantara schemes with gradient chevron patterns. The "S" logos in the shoulder area of the seats are embroidered with 2,500 individual stitches and over 52 feet of thread, and the Aston wings are embroidered into the headrest with a technique that uses both debossing and embossing.
The Aston Martin Vantage S is available to order now in both coupe and roadster body styles, with first deliveries to take place at the end of this year.