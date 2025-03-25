214-MPH Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Is The Fastest Front-Engine Convertible In The World

Aston Martin revealed the redesigned Vanquish last September, and if you like your coupes long, low and powered by a V12, you probably fell in love the moment you saw it. The fact that it makes 824 horsepower certainly doesn't hurt, but the Vanquish really is just gorgeous, both inside and out. It probably drives pretty well, too, but with such gorgeous styling, it almost doesn't have to. When Aston Martin introduces a new coupe, though, you know the convertible version isn't far behind. Those of you who can actually afford one still have another six months or so before deliveries begin, but the wait for the Vanquish Volante is officially over for those of us who just like to look.

Considering we've already seen the hardtop version, there aren't many surprises here. It's an Aston Martin Vanquish without the roof. That means you still get the same twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 that sends 824 hp and 738 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic. That's an absurd amount of power to send to just the rear wheels, but hey, no one ever said buying the convertible version of a V12-powered grand tourer that starts north of $400,000 was practical or responsible. And while the new Vanquish's grille does look a little oversized, odds are, you won't even notice in real life unless you sit on the ground in front of it. Odds are you also won't see one, since Aston Martin says it plans to keep Vanquish coupe and convertible production under 1,000 units a year total.