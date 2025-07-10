Seven-Passenger Lucid Gravity Crushes The Quarter-Mile Quicker Than Its SUV Competition — And Most Supercars
Did you ever imagine living in a world where massive seven-seat crossovers and SUVs are faster than most of today's supercars? Well, folks, that's the world we're now living in. And, at the top of the mega-fast crossover game, we've got the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring Dream Edition. It just beat out competition like the Rivian R1S Quad, Porsche Macan EV Turbo and Audi RS Q8 Performance in Jason Cammisa's latest Ultimate Drag Race video for Hagerty.
In the video, which also features the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Range Rover Sport SV, the Gravity Dream Edition with its 1,070 horsepower, 909 pound-feet of torque and 6,045 pounds of weight finished the quarter-mile sprint in just 10.5 seconds. That's the same as the Panamera and R1S, but crucially the Gravity was pulling nearly half a G when it crossed the line, and its 139 mph trap speed was 8 mph higher than the Panamera and 11 mph higher than the Rivian, the latter of which was pushing up on its 130-mph limiter.
Behind those three vehicles were the Macan, which finished in 11 seconds at 124 mph, the RS Q8 at 11.6 seconds and 117 mph, and the Range Rover Sport SV with 11.9 seconds at 118 mph.
Mind-bending speed
To put the Gravity's acceleration in perspective, we've got to look at supercars for speed benchmarks. Clearly, normal crossovers and SUVs won't cut it when it comes to this vehicle. Cammisa's 10.5-second quarter-mile time and 139-mph trap speed are identical to what he saw in the McLaren 750S. It's also quicker than the Corvette Z06, Ferrari F8, Bentley Continental GT Speed and Mercedes-AMG GT63 — all cars that he has tested in the past on the same track. That's bananas.
To be fair to the other vehicles Cammisa tested it against, the Gravity Dream Edition makes a lot more power than most of them. The closest you'll find is the R1S Quad, which has 1,025 hp and 1,198 lb-ft of torque. Both of those SUVs make nearly double the Macan Turbo's 630 hp and 883 lb-ft of torque. The RS Q8 and Range Rover also lag behind, putting out 631 hp and 626 hp from their twin-turbo V8s, respectively. Finally, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid lays down a gnarly 771 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque, but it's still not enough to overcome the Gravity or the R1S Quad.
We're living in a brave new world when it comes to EV crossover acceleration, and I don't expect it to change anytime soon.