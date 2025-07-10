Seven-Passenger Lucid Gravity Crushes The Quarter-Mile Quicker Than Its SUV Competition — And Most Supercars

Did you ever imagine living in a world where massive seven-seat crossovers and SUVs are faster than most of today's supercars? Well, folks, that's the world we're now living in. And, at the top of the mega-fast crossover game, we've got the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring Dream Edition. It just beat out competition like the Rivian R1S Quad, Porsche Macan EV Turbo and Audi RS Q8 Performance in Jason Cammisa's latest Ultimate Drag Race video for Hagerty.

In the video, which also features the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Range Rover Sport SV, the Gravity Dream Edition with its 1,070 horsepower, 909 pound-feet of torque and 6,045 pounds of weight finished the quarter-mile sprint in just 10.5 seconds. That's the same as the Panamera and R1S, but crucially the Gravity was pulling nearly half a G when it crossed the line, and its 139 mph trap speed was 8 mph higher than the Panamera and 11 mph higher than the Rivian, the latter of which was pushing up on its 130-mph limiter.

Behind those three vehicles were the Macan, which finished in 11 seconds at 124 mph, the RS Q8 at 11.6 seconds and 117 mph, and the Range Rover Sport SV with 11.9 seconds at 118 mph.