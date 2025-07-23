Kia Dealership Seizes The Day By Putting Sinkhole-Swallowed Cars On Sale

In all seriousness, nature is just nature. It isn't inherently out to get us. That said, I remember covering the Corvette Museum sinkhole, which was enormous and took out a lot of cars. The humor at the time revolved around nature taking a stance on Vettes, which do after all have a checkered reputation, or at any rate did have such a reputation before the latest generation of mid-engine cars upgraded the Vette's mojo. The Pennsylvania sinkhole also seems a bit like an amateur effort, to be honest. Gobbling up a bunch of Vettes is objectively more impressive than lightly threatening a row of Kia Sportages. But I guess sinkholes have to learn somehow.

The USGS admits that sinkhole activity isn't officially monitored in the U.S. There is no database, just anecdotes. This is because sinkholes are relatively rare occurrences. And the way things are going with the government and science, I wouldn't count on a national sinkhole archive to come online anytime soon. So for now, when it comes to sinkholes, we're on our own. I recommend watching your step at Kia dealerships. But don't pass up the opportunity to get a great deal on a brand-new, lightly sinkhole-scarred car! Not even sure if they have to put that on the Carfax.