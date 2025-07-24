Get Ready To Thank Tariffs For Making Cheap Cars More Expensive

Brace yourself for an alarming statistic. A whopping 92 percent of new vehicles sold in the U.S. priced under $30,000 are imports. The eight percent that aren't do not exactly constitute a rounding error, but you would not be unfairly criticized if you argued that basically all America's cheap cars come from someplace else. The stat comes from Cars.com and the site's Industry Insights Report for the first half of 2025, which concludes that the Trump administration's tariffs are "disproportionately affecting" the cheap car market.

For the record, the only American-made cars that cost less than 30 grand are not domestic models: we're talking about the stalwart Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. OK, technically speaking these are "American" cars because they're made in U.S. factories, but the ugly truth is that cheap vehicles from Ford and GM are imports from Mexico, China, and South Korea. According to the Cars.com study, the supply of these inexpensive rides is going to dry up, triggering price increases as tariffs kick in through the second half of the year.

You might ask yourself why the U.S. market relies so heavily on imports to stock the under-$30,000 segment. The answer is high labor costs in America, but that isn't the whole story. Cheap cars aren't very profitable, if they're profitable at all. GM, Ford, and Stellantis (owner of the Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and RAM brands) would rather sell you a more expensive pickup truck or large SUV than a compact sedan and are happy to make those vehicles in U.S. plants.