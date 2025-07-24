GM's Californian Design Team Dreamt Up This SoCal-Inspired Corvette Concept With A Removable Canopy

The interior is even more futuristic, with almost every element stripped away, but the shape of the "dashboard," "door panels," and "center console" are similar to the C8's cabin. I put those elements in quotes because the SoCal Corvette concept really just has a yoke-style steering wheel with a slim digital gauge cluster... and that's basically it. The driver is cocooned by ribbons of red, which wrap around and are integrated into the car's tub. It's not exactly realistic, but very cool.

Brian Smith, the design director of the Pasadena studio and lead of the project, said "Southern California has been at the heart of automotive and design culture for a century, and GM has had a deep design presence here for nearly 40 years. We wanted to ensure that this concept was developed through that SoCal lens, but with a global and futuristic outlook. Duality of purpose is the basis of this concept's design strategy." The company says the Pasadena studio also "reinforces GM's commitment to U.S. design leadership, creation, and innovation, with California continuing to shape the future of mobility.

GM hasn't yet said when the next Corvette concept will be unveiled, but the company has design studios in Detroit, Seoul and Shanghai, so it'll likely come from one of those.

General Motors

General Motors