2026 Chevrolet Corvette's Redesigned Interior Is Way More User-Friendly But Thankfully Still Strange

The 2026 Corvette has a new 14-inch digital gauge cluster (two inches bigger than last year) and a 12.7-inch central touchscreen (4.7 inches bigger) that's canted toward the driver. Now there's also a 6.6-inch screen to the left of the gauge display that shows vehicle information and performance data like g-forces, tire pressure, boost pressure and other things. The main touchscreen has a larger, illuminated volume knob closer to the driver, and there's a leather shelf just below the screen to rest your hand on. The infotainment system itself is new, with better graphics, more customization possibilities and Google Built-In, and Chevy says it'll still have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Frequently-used climate controls like temperature, fan speed, and defrosters are now in a row of physical buttons underneath the air vent that sits below the screen, while stuff like heated/ventilated seat controls and more HVAC features are found in the screen; all those used to be buttons in that vertical array. Moving all that stuff around let Chevy open up the wraparound console to create a grab handle for the passenger, there's a new wireless charging pad, and redesigned cupholders are no longer under a cover and have ambient lighting around them. A new drive mode selector is now placed behind the redesigned gear selector buttons, in a surround that also has buttons for the camera system and front lift. There's USB-C ports now, too.