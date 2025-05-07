2026 Chevrolet Corvette's Redesigned Interior Is Way More User-Friendly But Thankfully Still Strange
When the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette debuted in 2019 it was controversial in a lot of ways. Its styling was divisive, it didn't offer a manual transmission anymore, and, of course, it went mid-engine for the first time in the model's history. But most controversial of all may have been the super driver-centric interior design, which featured a vertical row of buttons running along a spine that separate the driver and passenger sides of the dashboard. Today, Chevy revealed the 2026 model year C8, and while outside and underneath the car is basically the same, the interior has undergone a pretty major redesign that ditches those buttons.
Luckily the Corvette's interior is still quite strange in terms of design, still oriented almost wholly towards the driver, a motif enhanced by new asymmetric color schemes. But the C8's new interior is much more user-friendly than before, with better technology, new features, and improved ergonomics.
Much better tech
The 2026 Corvette has a new 14-inch digital gauge cluster (two inches bigger than last year) and a 12.7-inch central touchscreen (4.7 inches bigger) that's canted toward the driver. Now there's also a 6.6-inch screen to the left of the gauge display that shows vehicle information and performance data like g-forces, tire pressure, boost pressure and other things. The main touchscreen has a larger, illuminated volume knob closer to the driver, and there's a leather shelf just below the screen to rest your hand on. The infotainment system itself is new, with better graphics, more customization possibilities and Google Built-In, and Chevy says it'll still have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Frequently-used climate controls like temperature, fan speed, and defrosters are now in a row of physical buttons underneath the air vent that sits below the screen, while stuff like heated/ventilated seat controls and more HVAC features are found in the screen; all those used to be buttons in that vertical array. Moving all that stuff around let Chevy open up the wraparound console to create a grab handle for the passenger, there's a new wireless charging pad, and redesigned cupholders are no longer under a cover and have ambient lighting around them. A new drive mode selector is now placed behind the redesigned gear selector buttons, in a surround that also has buttons for the camera system and front lift. There's USB-C ports now, too.
Asymmetric color schemes for the first time
Chevy says the C8's cabin "focuses on ultimate craftsmanship," and the 2026 model is the first Chevy to have an asymmetrical colorway, combining Jet Black with Adrenaline Red — you can even get a red driver's seat and a black passenger seat. The C8 has always offered awesome interior color schemes, like bright blue or orange, and the 2026 model is no different. Sky Cool and Medium Ash Gray with Habanero orange accents is a new choice, as is vivid Santorini Blue. The funnily named Very Dark Atmosphere combines a rich chocolate brown with Jet Black and Natural Tan, and the Ultimate Suede interior can be had with Adrenaline Red, Competition Yellow or Santorini Blue accents.
The optional Performance Data Recorder has a new user interface and is now able to provide real-time data analysis along with high-definition video recordings. It can show side-by-side comparisons in playback and give you "speed tips" to improve lap times. You can also stream media through apps like HBO Max and Prime Video while parked.
There's other new stuff, too
There are a handful of other changes for 2026. A new PTM Pro setting is added to the Corvette's Performance Traction Management system, which turns off electronic stability control and traction control while leaving ABS on (and some front axle controls in the all-wheel-drive E-Ray hybrid). The ZR1's optional ZTK performance package now gets you carbon-ceramic brakes with 10-piston calipers up front and 6-piston calipers in the rear. The E-Ray's Charge+ button, which more quickly replenishes the battery, is moved to the steering wheel to make it easier to activate.
Blade Silver Metallic and Roswell Green Metallic are new color offerings, there's a new Carbon Flash and Edge Red asymmetric exterior stripe option, you can get blue brake calipers on the E-Ray and Z06 in addition to the ZR1 now, and body color rocker panels are now standard on the E-Ray and optional on the Z06. Best of all, the 'Vette is now available with an electrochromic glass panel in the targa roof that has three opacity settings.
Chevy has yet to say how much the 2026 Corvette will cost or when it will go on sale, but it will continue to be built in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and be "assembled with domestically and globally-sourced parts."