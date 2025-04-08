Chevy Giving England Input Into The Next-Gen Corvette Is Proof America Is In The Toilet

General Motors held the official opening of its new advanced design studio in England this week, and announced that it will be revealing a series of Corvette concept cars from each of its global design studios throughout the year, with the first coming from the new UK branch. The announcement sparks questions for the quintessential American sports car, questions like, "what, is America not good enough for you?" Save your metaphorical torches and pitchforks for the next Tesla Takedown — this isn't actually the next-gen C9 Corvette, just another example of GM using the Corvette's daring spirit as the foundation for a dramatic design exercise, which it describes as "rethinking what a Corvette could be with a true blank-page approach."

Jokes aside, it's no secret that the U.S. is currently in a precarious position thanks to our Commander in Chief, but international influence is actually a big part of the Corvette's history. The man who secured the future for the Corvette to be an international beacon of hardcore American motorsports, Zora Arkus-Duntov, was an immigrant, after all. But letting an English design office dictate the future of the blueblooded good ol' boy Corvette? That feels a bit sacrilegious. You can let out a sigh of relief though, since GM says there's no production intention behind the concept, and the next two Corvette studies will be done by American design studios.