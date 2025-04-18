Boeing Caught In Tariff War Crossfire As Chinese Customers Return Jets In Protest

It's naive to think that imposing a 145% tariff on Chinese goods would have no repercussions on American companies trying to sell products overseas, but most people didn't write "The Art of the Deal." A Boeing 737 Max at the planemaker's completion facility in Zhoushan, China wasn't delivered to its Chinese customer and flew back to the United States. The jet was one in a three-plane batch sent across the Pacific in March, but President Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs provoked the Chinese government to call on its airlines to boycott Boeing.

The undelivered Boeing 737 Max was spotted in Guam, signalling that the aircraft would be returning to Seattle, Reuters reports. This will likely be the first of many dropped orders. The American aviation giant was preparing ten planes for delivery, with their locations split between Seattle and Zhoushan. Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines, the country's Big Three carriers, are slated to receive 179 Boeing planes through 2027. As a point of reference, Boeing delivered 130 commercial flights in total during the first quarter of this year. Some of the orders placed by Chinese carriers have already been taken by customers in other growing markets, like India. However, Boeing can't afford to have other countries follow in China's direction.