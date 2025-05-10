Why The Obvious Choice For A Boeing 757 Replacement Isn't So Obvious

The Boeing 757 has been a trusty stalwart of the commercial aviation industry since the 1980s. Where jumbo jets like the nearly gone Boeing 747 could seat huge numbers of passengers for long-haul flights (on two floors!), or the smaller Boeing 737 could comfortably whisk a few passengers over short ranges, the 757 was right in the middle. It was a midsize, medium-range aircraft, featuring a narrow-body design (only a single aisle between seats) and two engines. For flying around a continent, it was the premier choice for decades.

Sadly, those decades have come to an end. The last 757 rolled out of the hangar in 2004, and while many are still in the air (sometimes as monster firefighting planes), they're getting pretty old. Airlines are already thinking about how and when to put the venerable plane out to pasture. This in turn raises the question: What's next?

At first, the answer seems obvious. If you're looking for a midsize, medium-range, narrow-body, twinjet aircraft today, you're looking at the Airbus A321. While the airframe has been flying since the 1990s, the newest variant, the XLR, had its maiden commercial voyage just in November 2024. Something else happened that month, though, that has thrown everyone's plans into disarray: Donald Trump was re-elected. Suddenly, nothing is obvious.