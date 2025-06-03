Why Boeing Still Uses 7X7 Names After Nearly 70 Years

Get on a plane today, and there's a good chance you're either on a 737, a 757, a 767, a 777, or a 787. There's even a chance you're on the venerable 747, which some airlines still fly. That's quite the soup of numbers, but you've probably noticed that it follows a very particular format: 7X7. Why are planes named like this?

These designations are used by American aviation juggernaut Boeing. Over the company's storied history, it's used 100-block numbers to distinguish its offerings, like propeller planes (300 and 400) and missiles (600), for example. The 700 block was for jet-engine airliners. Makes sense, but where did that "X7" part come from?

That goes back to Boeing's very first commercial jet, the 707 (pictured), first flown in 1957. Theoretically, that could have just been called the 700, but Boeing stuck a "7" on the end instead. Perhaps it just rolled off the tongue better, but it should be noted that "707" has added significance to the mathematically inclined. It represents the first three digits of both the sine and the cosine of 45 degrees, something every engineer would be familiar with. That, in turn, might well have emphasized one of the 707's innovations, the swept-wing design that angled the wings from the fuselage rather than having them stick straight out. Just don't tell anyone that the wings were actually angled at 35 degrees, not 45.