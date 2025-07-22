These 3 States Have The Lowest Taxes For Buying A Car

Hey, that's a nice bubble. It would be a shame if someone burst it. Sorry if you thought you could go buy a car in a state with low to no taxes, then bring it to your home state and avoid paying the piper, but you have to pay sales tax in the state where you live. You're probably aware of the Montana loophole, where there's no sales tax, registration fees are cheap, state inspections and emissions testing don't exist, and there are zero residency requirements. Just register as an LLC in Montana and you're golden!

Okay, it's not quite that simple, and California and Utah are cracking down on supercars that register in Montana to avoid paying taxes. For now, let's assume you're looking for a car-friendly state to move to or enjoy bringing up car purchase trivia. Five states charge zero sales tax: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon. Wait, isn't this article about the states with the lowest taxes? Well, there are more taxes than just sales tax, such as excise taxes and title taxes. There are also various fees, including DMV fees, document fees, title fees, and registration fees, which are just taxes going by a friendly nickname.

Cities and counties may have their own fees, too. When factoring in all of the various taxes you might pay, the three states with the lowest overall taxes are Alaska, Oregon, and, of course, Montana.