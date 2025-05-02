California And Utah Are Finally Cracking Down On Their Rich Residents Who Register Supercars In Montana To Avoid Paying Taxes

If you're anything like us here at Jalopnik, then you're tired of watching the ultra-wealthy exploiting loopholes to avoid paying their fair share of the taxes that you and I pay, whether it's dodging income tax, or dodging sales tax on million-dollar supercar registrations. The U.S. Treasury estimates that the richest 1% of U.S. citizens underpay their taxes by $163 billion every year, and though the Montana car registration loophole might not equate to as much in skipped taxes, it's yet another way that the rampant income inequality in our country is intensified. All that wealthy car owners have to do is spend around $1,000 to open an LLC in Montana, then use the LLC to purchase a car with no sales tax — and said car is not subject to vehicle inspections or emissions testing.

This tactic isn't employed by one or two people; as of 2023, there were 2.3 million vehicles registered in the state of Montana, though there are only 879,000 licensed drivers in the state. That comes out to 2.68 vehicles per licensed Montanan, which is by far the highest vehicle-to-driver ratio in the United States, and more than double the national average according to Bloomberg. And it gets worse.