This State Has The Highest Percentage Of Pontiac Owners, And It's Not Even Close

Pop quiz: When's the last time you thought about Pontiac? Been a little while, hasn't it? Parent company General Motors shut down production of Pontiacs in 2010, retiring the badge indefinitely. So while you can probably still spot a few on the road, the brand is slowly fading into the mist, joining a long list of defunct American carmakers.

Except, apparently, in Montana. According to insurance provider Hagerty, that state truly sticks out as a land where Pontiacs still rule the roads. In terms of Pontiacs per capita (a statistic that you, surely, think about constantly), the bulk of the top 50 counties, including eight of the top 10, are all there. There is no close second place. Roosevelt County has one Pontiac per 25 people; the Canada-neighboring Glacier County has one per 24; and Big Horn County has an incredible one for every 23 people.

Expanding out a little further, while nothing reaches Montana's level, the Midwest in general seems to hang on to Pontiacs more than most of the rest of the country. Alabama is in the mix, too. And technically, it's the county of Loving, Texas that has the most Pontiacs per capita at one for every 22 people (but there are only 64 people in the county). These tend to be lower-income states and counties, so it's possible that people hang on to their cars for as long as possible. Or maybe they just have a soft spot for an old piece of rolling Americana.