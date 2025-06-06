The Reason So Many Exotic Cars Have Montana Plates

Switzerland is probably the first place that comes to mind when you think of mountainous tax havens. However, Montana is also an appealing place for the wealthy to purchase and register exotic cars in the United States, despite being home to the most Pontiac owners in the nation. The Treasure State doesn't levy a state sales tax or conduct vehicle inspections or emissions tests. While Montana does enforce a residency requirement, the cost to skirt it is minimal compared to the tax bill. It's a convenient way to own several hypercars and potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.

First, let's discuss the taxes that people are trying to dodge. All but five states in the union charge sales tax on products and services. The rates vary from state to state. California imposes a 7.5% sales tax. Texas, despite not having a tax on personal income, levies a 6.5% sales tax. You probably don't bat an eyelid at the added cost during a trip to the mall or hitting the order button for an online purchase, but the wealthy can be shocked by how percentages work. To play out a hypothetical, you're a C-suite executive for a national telecommunications company in Dallas in the market for an Aston Martin Valkyrie. The British hybrid hypercar starts at $3.5 million, so the Texas tax bill starts at $218,750.