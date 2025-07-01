These Are The Automakers You'd Buy A House From

Cars. Homes. Precious few automakers are bold enough to build both. But Aston Martin did — the company announced last week that it had built a house in Tokyo, and it got the whole Jalopnik slack pondering: What would be the best car company to buy a house from? Last week, I extended that same question to all of you, and today we're poring over your answers.

Some of you answered in the vein that I did with my pick of a Fiat 500 apartment — picking an automobile whose vibe would be represented by a dwelling you'd like — but others took into account how a house would actually be built and which automakers would do best at that. Materials, wiring, interior design, all things you considered while coming up with your automaker dream homes. I appreciate your attention to detail, and I appreciate even more your daydreaming about which automakers would be worst. Let's dive into your answers.