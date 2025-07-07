I Would've Thought Used Dodge Charger Daytona EVs Would Be Cheaper By Now

It feels like Dodge actually tried pretty hard to get people interested in the Charger Daytona EV. Whether it's because Charger buyers don't have any interest in EVs or because EV buyers don't want a Dodge, though, sales haven't exactly been brisk. Through the first half of this year, Dodge has only sold 4,299 Charger Daytonas. Since we also know EVs depreciate like crazy, I assumed you'd be able to pick less-desirable versions up for like $35,000, but as it turns out, that's not the case. If you want a half-price Charger Daytona, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

Granted, it isn't like these things are depreciation-proof. The least-expensive Charger Daytona I was able to find in the U.S. is a 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T down in Florida that's listed for $41,987. That's still almost as much as most people make in a year, but we're also talking about a car with 496 horsepower and a sticker price of $62,385 (Peel Out orange paint adds $795, while the Stage 1 power kit adds 40 hp and $1,600). Oh, and did I mention this particular car has only 652 miles on it? Talk about some serious depreciation.

We don't actually know the story on this particular car, but with mileage that low, it sounds like someone bought it, tried charging it a few times and just gave up on EV ownership, so they traded it in at a huge loss. There could have always been something else that forced them to sell it quickly, but oh well. There's no telling what the dealer paid to take the car off their hands, but just going on list price and original sticker, we're still looking at more than $31 a mile. Oof. And that, my friends, is why you should never buy a Stellantis product on the base wheels.