Why Dodge Didn't Ditch Pushrod V8s For DOHC Engines

Much of the Dodge's modern success can be attributed to thundering Hemi V8s under the hood of the Challenger, Charger, and other models. Likewise, much of the reason for its floundering sales today is due to the decision of former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to kill the Hemi V8 alongside the muscle cars it powered that defined the brand's identity.

The cars that launched this surge of success have some surprisingly old underpinnings. The LX platform these cars rode on was based on a 1990s Mercedes-Benz E-Class, although it was thoroughly updated over time. Similarly, Hemi V8s are old-fashioned pushrod engines, not modern dual overhead cam (DOHC) designs like the Ford Coyote 5.0 that powers the Mustang GT.

In hindsight, it's clear that these were strong choices for Dodge and its muscle car lineup. Still, the question remains — why did Dodge stick with pushrod V8s, a design which the company first introduced in the Firepower V8 way back in 1951? The answer comes down to several factors that made this design popular in the original muscle car era and remain just as relevant today as they were back then.