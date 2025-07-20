These 5 New Cars Currently Have The Biggest Discounts, According To Consumer Reports

New cars have always been pretty expensive, but you also used to at least be able to find more affordable options. Currently, though, you can't buy a new car for less than $20,000, and Republican tariffs threaten to make new cars even more expensive than they already are. That said, at least the pandemic-era days of dealers adding a big markup to every car on their lot are behind us, and there are deals to be had. Especially if you don't mind picking up a slightly older car that may not be the best in the segment anymore.

If you're on the hunt for a good deal on a new car, though, you're in luck. Our friends over at Consumer Reports recently combed through actual transaction data provided by TrueCar and put together a list of the new cars that should come with the biggest discounts. Of course, not all dealers are going to have the same price, so your results could always vary, but generally speaking, you can expect a 6% discount on the Genesis G70 and Ford F-150, which really isn't bad.

And yet, those two vehicles still don't currently come with big enough discounts to make it into the top five. Read on if you want to see which vehicles actually did make it onto the most recent version of this list.