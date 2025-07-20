These 5 New Cars Currently Have The Biggest Discounts, According To Consumer Reports
New cars have always been pretty expensive, but you also used to at least be able to find more affordable options. Currently, though, you can't buy a new car for less than $20,000, and Republican tariffs threaten to make new cars even more expensive than they already are. That said, at least the pandemic-era days of dealers adding a big markup to every car on their lot are behind us, and there are deals to be had. Especially if you don't mind picking up a slightly older car that may not be the best in the segment anymore.
If you're on the hunt for a good deal on a new car, though, you're in luck. Our friends over at Consumer Reports recently combed through actual transaction data provided by TrueCar and put together a list of the new cars that should come with the biggest discounts. Of course, not all dealers are going to have the same price, so your results could always vary, but generally speaking, you can expect a 6% discount on the Genesis G70 and Ford F-150, which really isn't bad.
And yet, those two vehicles still don't currently come with big enough discounts to make it into the top five. Read on if you want to see which vehicles actually did make it onto the most recent version of this list.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class - 7%
Mercedes-Benz C300
- MSRP: $48,450
- Average transaction price: $44,877
- Expected Savings: $3,573
The latest Mercedes-Benz C-Class hasn't been the most popular compact luxury sedan in the last couple of years, potentially due to the cabin's not-so-intuitive layout. Still, it's a C-Class, and that means you get a luxurious, high-end interior and better handling than you might expect given the luxury focus. A BMW 3 Series may be a little sportier, but Consumer Reports expects both cars to offer similar reliability.
Subaru Solterra - 8%
2025 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD
- MSRP: $38,495
- Average Transaction Price: $35,430
- Expected Savings: $3,065
The Subaru Solterra is an electric crossover based on the Toyota bZ4X (well, now it's just the bZ), and while it isn't the spec monster that a lot of people insist they need before they'll go electric, you may be surprised just how well it performs even without 300 miles of range. If a 150-mile Fiat 500e proved to be an excellent daily driver, a Subaru Solterra with 227 miles of range should do just fine. The dealer better be ready to make a deal, though, because the 2026 refresh is coming, and it looks much more desirable.
Nissan Leaf - 8%
2025 Nissan Leaf SV Plus
- MSRP: $36,190
- Average Transaction Price: $33,181
- Expected Savings: $3,009
The Nissan Leaf is another electric car that's due to be replaced soon with a new version that offers more range and a more compelling package. Still, if you just want a car to get you around town, the Leaf will do a great job there. It isn't particularly sporty, and even the long-range version only offers 212 miles, so road trips could be a little annoying. On the other hand, as a daily driver, it's a solid option, at least depending on how much the dealer expects you to pay for it.
Mercedes-Benz CLA - 9%
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA 4Matic
- MSRP: $46,400
- Average Transaction Price: $42,257
- Expected Savings: $4,143
Mercedes-Benz doesn't have the best reputation for building the best entry-level cars, but the CLA certainly looks better than the A-Class. It also probably isn't nearly as bad as you might expect, given its lack of popularity. Still, while you can probably find better cars at MSRP, if you can get a good deal on a CLA and are into the styling, it's at least worth taking one for a test drive. Maybe they're desperate to get rid of the ones on the lot before the 2026 models start showing up.
Volkswagen ID4 - 12%
2025 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro AWD
- MSRP: $48,995
- Average Transaction Price: $43,216
- Expected Savings: $5,779
Like a lot of the other cars on this list, the Volkswagen ID.4 is about to be replaced by a new version that will presumably be better and more desirable. Still, while the current car isn't the sportiest EV you could buy, it got a pretty significant update for the 2024 model year that added both more power and extra range. And while some potential buyers might balk at the Pro's sub-300-mile range, its 263-mile rating is still plenty for daily driving.