Automakers Not Happy About Trump's Proposed Port Fees On Car Carrier Ships

Because auto tariffs weren't enough — or national tariffs, for that matter — the Trump administration is facing blowback from car companies about a new proposal to charge vehicle carrier ships arriving at U.S. ports. Starting October 14, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) would levy a fee of $14 per net ton of cargo for ships specifically designed to ferry cars and other vehicles, unless those ships were made in America. This is nominally meant to incentivize shipping companies to buy American made ships and to combat China's growing dominance in seafaring trade.

This being the Trump administration, the new proposal replaces an old proposal that drew even more blowback, which would have imposed a $150 fee on every single car delivered from non-American boats. That idea is getting yanked before even being implemented. That's good news for the car industry, which was furious with the idea, per the Financial Times.

However, the new proposal doesn't look a whole lot better. Several lobby groups, including Autos Drive America and the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, have publicly warned that even this latest idea will force them to raise prices, which will do damage to the industry as a whole. Ford and even Caterpillar have also raised concerns. And of course, the tariffs remain in effect (and change all the time), adding even further uncertainty to costs. Oh, did I mention that there's a separate proposal to add additional fees to all large cargo ships that are owned, operated, or originally built by China? Yeah, it's ugly.