To Compete With Russia, U.S. May Finally Build Icebreaker Ships Again

Per the Wall Street Journal, Davie Shipbuilding, a Canadian maritime manufacturer, is currently in talks to acquire shipyards in Texas from Gulf Copper & Manufacturing for the express purpose of building new icebreaker ships. America's shipbuilding capability has been sinking for decades now. Per a separate WSJ report, over the last 50 years the U.S. has gone from building around 5% of the global tonnage of ships to an anemic 0.1% today. That's true across a wide variety of heavy vessels, including icebreakers, ships specifically designed to ram their way through thick ice to carve a path that other ships can follow.

This has grown into a major strategic necessity as the Arctic has grown into a geopolitical flashpoint. Buried under ice and sea are precious minerals such as platinum, copper, lithium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as that source of endless instability, natural gas. In other words, these are the resources needed for both green and polluting energy. Mining companies want to get in there, and so, too, do all the major nations.

Unfortunately for everyone else, the nation that currently dominates this region is Russia. That one country is so wide that it covers fully 53% of the entire Arctic coastline; it also boasts a fleet of over 50 icebreakers to enable both naval and commercial passage. The U.S., by contrast, has a grand total of three. To compete, America will need to drastically ramp up its icebreaking capability. A new dedicated shipyard is a start.