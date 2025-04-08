Tariffs Are Bad, But Trump's New Port Fees Are Also Shaping Up To Be A Disaster

For obvious reasons, Trump's tariffs have grabbed a ton of attention lately. Turning the entire global economy on its head and ceding the U.S.'s position as a global economic leader tends to do that. As bad as tariffs are, though, they aren't the only idea Trump has to make everything you buy even more expensive. While we were focused on what cars would disappear from the U.S. market now that they're no longer affordable, Trump decided to also hit Chinese-built cargo ships with massive port fees. If those port fees go into effect as planned, expect shipping delays that will make the COVID era sound fun in comparison.

As Reuters reported in late March, Republicans' current plan is to begin charging port fees of as much as $1.5 million on Chinese-built cargo ships at every port of call. They aren't based on the value of the cargo that's offloaded at each port, either, so while a ship that drops all its cargo at the Port of Los Angeles would pay a single port fee, a ship planning to stop at multiple U.S. ports would be charged the same fee at each stop. It's a move that's been pitched as a way to revitalize the U.S. shipping industry, but the Jones Act didn't work, and it's unlikely this will, as well.

The U.S. shipbuilding industry simply isn't set up to build the kinds of giant cargo ships needed to replace Chinese-built ships, as it mostly builds ships for the Navy and supplying the few ships that supply U.S. ports in, say, Hawaii or Guam. While China's shipyards produce more than 1,000 ships a year, U.S. shipyards build about 10. Even ignoring the higher cost of building ships in the U.S., it's going to take a long time for U.S. shipbuilders to even begin competing with China.