Boeing Is Building Next-Gen Satellites To Control America's Nukes

The United States Space Force has awarded Boeing a $2.8 billion contract to build the first phase of the Pentagon's next-generation satellites to enable nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3). These satellites, part of the much broader Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) system of systems, will replace the Cold War relics on orbit now, called the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellites. Boeing will build two to start with, planned to go into geostationary orbit starting in 2031; Space Force holds the option to purchase an additional two down the road.

This is part of a wider Pentagon effort to upgrade America's entire nuclear posture, which includes the in-development Sentinel ICBM and B-21 bomber. While those platforms can deliver the nukes if humanity's worst day ever comes, they are just going to sit in their siloes or landing strips if they don't actually receive any orders. To ensure that nuclear-necessary communications can get through without being jammed — including up-to-the-second threat detection, calls between the president and top advisors, orders sent to relevant commanders, and even the encrypted strike commands that need to be authenticated — America has to have a dedicated system that's resilient to, well, everything.

Can the old AEHF satellites defend themselves from Russian hackers or Chinese interference? If the Space Force's stated intention to get the new system out rapidly is any indication, the answer won't make you sleep well at night. The USSF tapped Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing all the way back in 2020 to build out prototypes for the space assets for the new ESS system. Just five short years later (light speed in military acquisition terms), Boeing's design has won the contract.