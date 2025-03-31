Buy This 2023 Rimac Nevera On Bring A Trailer To Have Your Mind Blown

I've been lucky enough to have driven a lot of high-performance cars in my fairly short career, from internal combustion–only supercars to powerful hybrids and new EVs, but none have been as impressive as the Rimac Nevera (and its Pininfarina Battista sibling). What the Croatian company has managed to do with this hypercar and its quadruplet of electric motors is astonishing: it accelerates like nothing else in the world and has absurd handling capabilities, yes, but it's also shockingly livable, interesting, and genuinely engaging.

Now you can experience that for yourself by bidding on this 2023 Nevera that's currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. I mean, if you have a couple million dollars to burn, that is. With four days left in the auction this Nevera currently sits at $1,112,111 as I write this, and the reserve is surely gonna be higher than that given the Nevera's starting price when new of more than $2 million.