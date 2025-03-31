Buy This 2023 Rimac Nevera On Bring A Trailer To Have Your Mind Blown
I've been lucky enough to have driven a lot of high-performance cars in my fairly short career, from internal combustion–only supercars to powerful hybrids and new EVs, but none have been as impressive as the Rimac Nevera (and its Pininfarina Battista sibling). What the Croatian company has managed to do with this hypercar and its quadruplet of electric motors is astonishing: it accelerates like nothing else in the world and has absurd handling capabilities, yes, but it's also shockingly livable, interesting, and genuinely engaging.
Now you can experience that for yourself by bidding on this 2023 Nevera that's currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. I mean, if you have a couple million dollars to burn, that is. With four days left in the auction this Nevera currently sits at $1,112,111 as I write this, and the reserve is surely gonna be higher than that given the Nevera's starting price when new of more than $2 million.
A spectacular spec
This Nevera is number 6 out of the car's 150-unit production run, and it was delivered to the Ohio-based Triple F Collection in June 2023. The window stickers lists the Nevera's base price as an even €2,000,000, which shakes out to $2,163,905, on top of which this particular car has $147,146 in options (€136,000). The spec is absolutely outstanding, certainly one of the best Neveras that I've seen so far. On the outside the car wears pearlescent Nevera Blue paint, a $21,639 option, along with $86,556 worth of black carbon-fiber parts. My favorite option is the chrome finish on the wheels, which cost $10,820. More supercars need chrome wheels.
The inside is even more wild, with Light Blue leather set off by white stitching and other white accents. It's so much more interesting than all the hypercars you see with mostly black interiors or too much Alcantara. All that blue leather did cost $4,328, with an additional $4,328 just for the blue leather steering wheel. Also making up the options list are "metal anodisation" and "metal accent," each for $9,738, which I assume is for the various metal bits in the cabin.
Please, use it!
The odometer reads 1,371 miles, which is about a dozen charges — the EPA rates the Nevera as having a 204-mile range, though in the real world it's probably more like 250. That is, as long as you aren't driving like a complete hooligan, which is tough given the Nevera's 1,914 horsepower and 1,741 pound-feet of torque. As a reminder, the Nevera will do 0 to 60 mph in 1.74 seconds and run the quarter-mile in just 8.25 seconds, and it has an EV-best top speed of 258 mph.
The Rimac is fantastic to use as a normal car doing normal speeds, though. It has a ton of cargo and interior space, a comfortable ride, strong regenerative brakes, good visibility, and an easy demeanor. It's no more stressful to drive around town than an Ioniq 5.
So, it's a shame this Nevera has done such few miles, but now's your opportunity to pack on thousands more. If this spec isn't to your liking there are still new Nevera build slots available, though you'd likely have to go for the Nevera R variant, which is even more powerful.