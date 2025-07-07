The Slate Truck Won't Get Any Cheaper Now That Trump Killed EV Incentives

The passage of the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" will undoubtedly have countless unforeseen consequences that will become apparent in the days and weeks to come. One that has already come to light, courtesy of TechCrunch, is that the cancellation of the federal EV tax credit in September means the affordable Slate Truck will no longer be as affordable as everyone thought it would be.

While Slate has not released any exact pricing, it has claimed that its small, affordable, and highly modular electric truck would cost less than $20,000 after the $7,500 federal EV incentive. Now that this credit is going away, customers will be on the hook for the full purchase price, which hits the wallet even harder on a vehicle already priced so low. Slate's website has already been updated to say "Expected price: Mid-Twenties" rather than "Under $20,000" as it did previously. That would align with a hypothetical purchase price of around $27,000 or less, which would have been $19,500 with the EV tax credit.