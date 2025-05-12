These Cars Won't Be Worth Buying If The EV Tax Credit Goes Away

Despite very publicly promoting one specific brand's electric vehicles, President Donald Trump's "Unleashing American Energy" executive order states that federal policy is, "considering the elimination of unfair subsidies and other ill-conceived government-imposed market distortions that favor EVs over other technologies." This is, of course, in reference to the $7,500 tax credit that has been available to buyers of new EVs as laid out by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The incentive helps close the cost gap between gas-powered vehicles and comparable electric vehicles, thus promoting the transition to more environmentally friendly EVs that don't produce any tailpipe emissions.

Some EVs are more compelling vehicles than their fossil fuel-powered, internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, but making Americans transition away from the only fuel source that most have ever used is a tough proposition. The tax credit can be the determining factor that makes consumers decide to go EV, but even with the tax credit, buying a brand-new EV might not be the smartest financial decision. EVs generally cost more than ICE cars upfront, but face steeper rates of depreciation than gas cars, so the prices of used electric vehicles are quite favorable. If the Trump administration revokes the EV tax credit, will it still be worthwhile to buy a new EV? In some cases yes, and some cases no. Here are some of the EVs that we think won't be worth buying new if the tax credit goes away.