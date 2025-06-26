Max Verstappen Doubts Red Bull Can Take The Fight To McLaren, 'We Just Need To Make The Car Faster'

Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen looks likely to be thwarted in his bid to defend his championship run by a dramatically improved McLaren team. After the first ten rounds of the 2025 championship Verstappen sits in a distant third place on 155 championship points, behind both McLaren drivers Lando Norris (176 points) and Oscar Piastri (198 points). With a resurgent Mercedes team and a podium-grabbing Ferrari, Max faces the biggest challenge of his career just trying to peel points away from the Papaya pair. With a spate of car upgrades coming for the Red Bull team, Verstappen hopes it'll be enough to help him fight at the front.

"A lot needs to happen for that, to be honest," Verstappen tells Racer Magazine. "We need to start winning races more often. And how do we do that? By being more competitive. Now, [Canada] was a good weekend, but again, not competitive enough." Max finished second to Mercedes' George Russell in Canada, building a valuable points gain on fourth-placed Oscar Piastri and capitalizing on a self-inflicted no-points day for Lando Norris. Despite the win, Russell still trails Verstappen in the standings by 19 points.

When asked what Red Bull can do to help Max get the points he needs, the Dutchman responded "...(W)e just need to make the car faster." Verstappen tempered his expectations of the car's upgrades, apparently unsure whether the new parts would be enough and calling McLaren's accomplishments "quite extraordinary and difficult to beat" and saying that the orange team is "still by far the favorites" and not "something that is easily beaten."