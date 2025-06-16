McLaren Drivers Free To Race After Clash In Montreal, Says Team Principal

It seems like a tale as old as Formula 1 itself. The first goal of any F1 driver is to beat their teammate, and the stakes couldn't be higher when a world championship is on the line. Lando Norris crashed out of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix attempting to pass Oscar Piastri, his McLaren teammate, for fourth place during the race's closing laps. Norris quickly admitted fault, but this will likely be the first of many tussles between the papaya-colored cars this season.

It finally happened: a clash between the McLaren teammates. Lando went for a gap that didn't exist and crashed out. He owned up to it immediately and took the blame.

With five laps to go, Norris lunged at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's hairpin to move into fourth. However, Piasti cut to the British driver's inside to fight to keep his spot. The two McLarens hurtled side-by-side down the lengthy Casino Straight. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli later admitted in the cool-down room that he purposely fed slipstream to both Norris and Piastri to keep them alongside each other. While the young Italian's strategy worked and he secured his first career podium, chaos unfolded behind him.

Piastri was the first McLaren driver through the final chicane, and Norris immediately jumped at the next opportunity to get around the Australian. Despite the preferred inside line being covered off, he drove his car into a space that didn't exist. Norris collided with Piastri's left-rear tire, ripping off his front wing and putting himself into the inside wall down the pit straight. The safety car was deployed, and the race was over. Piastri crossed the finish line while Norris walked back to the garage.