Red Bull Is Scheming To Get A Teenager Into F1 If Max Verstappen Gets Banned

After Max Verstappen drove his car into George Russell during Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, the four-time F1 world champion is now precariously close to a race ban. Red Bull Racing is now requesting an exemption from the FIA to allow 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad to race in F1. If Verstappen doesn't escape the month without accruing any more penalty points, the team will be forced to play a game of musical chairs with its rising rookies and demoted prospects.

For a quick refresher on how disciplinary action works in F1, race stewards dole out penalty points to drivers for adjudicated incidents that remain on their Super License for a year. If drivers reach a 12-point total, they must serve a single race ban. Verstappen currently has 11 points. The Dutch driver has two points from a collision with Lando Norris during last year's Austrian Grand Prix that will expire on June 30. There are two races before that date: Canada and this year's visit to Austria. Verstappen must keep a pristine record through those two weekends to avoid a ban.