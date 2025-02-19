Every 2025 Formula 1 Livery, Ranked From Worst To Best

Instead of waiting through hours of corporate team launches, Formula One decided to host its own corporate launch this year and unveil all ten cars that will compete in the 2025 season at once. Did you watch the show? It was alright and pretty fun, provided you could see past the rogue choices for musical guests.

But we're not here to talk music, we're here to talk race cars. Last night, we were treated to the launch of ten brand new racers that will soon hit the track for an incredibly close F1 season. This year's liveries include a nice mix of fresh now looks, evolutions of tried and tested formulas, and repeat runs of tired ideas. Any guesses which team that could be?

Before we can judge the 2025 cars' performance on the asphalt, it's time to rate and rank the new liveries that will hit the track very soon. So, before the new cars take to the track for testing in Bahrain next week, here's our ranking of the 2025 Formula 1 liveries. It's sure to kick off an argument that will rage until the checkered flag flies in Abu Dhabi.

Disagree with my pick for the prettiest car on the grid? Let's settle this in the comments below.