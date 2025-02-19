Every 2025 Formula 1 Livery, Ranked From Worst To Best
Instead of waiting through hours of corporate team launches, Formula One decided to host its own corporate launch this year and unveil all ten cars that will compete in the 2025 season at once. Did you watch the show? It was alright and pretty fun, provided you could see past the rogue choices for musical guests.
But we're not here to talk music, we're here to talk race cars. Last night, we were treated to the launch of ten brand new racers that will soon hit the track for an incredibly close F1 season. This year's liveries include a nice mix of fresh now looks, evolutions of tried and tested formulas, and repeat runs of tired ideas. Any guesses which team that could be?
Before we can judge the 2025 cars' performance on the asphalt, it's time to rate and rank the new liveries that will hit the track very soon. So, before the new cars take to the track for testing in Bahrain next week, here's our ranking of the 2025 Formula 1 liveries. It's sure to kick off an argument that will rage until the checkered flag flies in Abu Dhabi.
Oracle Red Bull Racing
Drivers: Max Verstappen & Liam Lawson
There's a fine line between "iconic" and "repetitive," and I fear Red Bull has finally strayed into the latter. It's another dark blue racer with a red bull on the engine cover and a few splashes of yellow to brighten things up.
Here's hoping the team is forced to mix things up next year when Ford joins the stable and brings with it a slightly different shade of blue. Groundbreaking stuff.
Atlassian Williams Racing
Drivers: Carlos Sainz & Alex Albon
I like the blue look on the Williams, I really do. It's a nice shade that I think would suit my kitchen nicely, but do you know what wouldn't suit my kitchen? A barrage of sponsor logos haphazardly slapped all over the place.
This makes the 2025 Williams racer feel a bit chaotic, but I'll admit it is great to see so many backers on the team given its recent history. If only each of them was showcased in a slick way like the Duracell battery on the airbox.
Aston Martin F1 Team
Drivers: Lance Stroll & Fernando Alonso
Oh Aston, I get that you're trying to establish your look in F1 but I'm not sure about all the chopping and changing that's going on here. Sure, the paint weighs more so it's advantageous to cut a few bits off here and there, but these black patches on the side pod look a bit out of place. It also means that the slick fluorescent yellow line that ran along the side of the car on old liveries is split up, and that just doesn't look as clean as it did last year.
MoneyGram Haas
Drivers: Esteban Ocon & Oliver Bearman
Every year I want Haas to roll out a red, white and blue racer that's festooned with stars, stripes and maybe a bald eagle or two. Every year, that doesn't happen.
This year, at least, the livery is pretty slick with just the right amount of white to accent the dark Haas logo, and a few neat splashes of red jazz things up a bit. The real challenge, though, is spotting the American flag on the car, can you find it?
Kick Sauber
Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg & Gabriel Bortoleto
I like a green car just as much as the next race fan, and this car really is very, very green. I like the way, for 2025, Kick Sauber has just dipped the whole front end in green paint so that it will really pop off the screen while getting overtaken on the straights. It'll make this car super easy to spot in day, night and everything in between. Plus, the fade to black over the engine cover is a nice touch.
McLaren F1 Team
Drivers: Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri
Another car that's basically the same as last year, save for a few new blue flourishes, is McLaren. The papaya with black is a good combo, with a nice contrast that makes the color really pop. The design is also pretty slick and the sharp lines work really well on the new generation of cars. I'm looking forward to seeing these two leading the pack into turn one in a few weeks time.
Scuderia Ferrari
Drivers: Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc
I mean, come on! It's great, isn't it? From here on, I basically love them all, but I think the Ferrari is held back a little by that white stripe over the engine cover. I'm a contrast boy, so appreciate the splash of white, but it's a little too thick to really work. I do think the white wings pop excellently, and the whole vibe reminds me of that stunning one-off livery the team ran in Vegas, but just a few percentage points less cool.
BWT Alpine
Drivers: Pierre Gasly & Jack Doohan
Finally, the team responsible for two of my all-time favorite F1 liveries is back on winning form. The 2025 Alpine is great: it's shiny, it's pink, it's blue and it's awesome. This is another car that will really pop when gunning down the straights, provided the team has gotten over some of the issues that plagued its performance last year.
What's more, the splash of pink surrounding the Alpine logo on the engine cover is nice. On last year's racer, the team's emblem got lost in all the angles and patchy raw carbon, but this one really pops. Excellent work, Alpine, now go out and win some points!
Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Drivers: George Russell & Kimi Antonelli
I love this livery. The silver fade to black down the length of the car, the flashes of teal throughout and the shining Mercedes stars on the engine cover are all wonderful. It's a really great evolution of last year's livery, and nicely brings together the team's history as the Silver Arrows with its recent run of black liveries.
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls
Drivers: Yuki Tsunoda & Isack Hadjar
Perfect. It's perfect! Just look at the damn thing. What a car.
Sure, it might just be a recreation of that special Japanese Grand Prix livery sister team Red Bull planned, but I don't care. It ticks all the boxes of a great F1 car livery, in my opinion: clear branding for the team with the Red Bull logos front and center; nice, clean sponsor placement that looks thought through and purposeful; a distinctive look that will stand out at night races and in daytime, and a few lovely flourishes to make everything pop. The herd of bulls rampaging over the engine cover are real perfection. Excellent work, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.