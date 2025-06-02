Max Verstappen Should Be Disqualified From The 2025 F1 Championship

Racing at any level requires mutual trust between each of the drivers and their competitors. In F1 these drivers are pushing 1,800-pound projectiles up to 200 miles per hour and it would be tantamount to attempted murder to hurl one at another driver with intent. Any driver found to be using their car as a weapon of purposeful assault should instantly be stripped of any motivation to carry on driving in such a manner. I contend that Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen likely pushed his car into the side of George Russell's Mercedes on Sunday at the Spanish Grand Prix on purpose. This is serious.

By precedent set when Michael Schumacher was excluded from the 1997 F1 championship for intentionally ramming Jacques Villeneuve, it's time for 27-year-old Dutch four-time World Champion Max Verstappen to receive some consequences for his actions. The FIA should do more than slap his wrist with a 10-second penalty. Verstappen should have all of the 137 points he has earned thus far in the season revoked. I would possibly even recommend excluding him from the championship altogether for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen has shown a history of violence in his race car, and the series needs to take this seriously in order to avoid eroding its reputation further. It is quite obvious that Verstappen is a generational talent, but he's also prone to tantrums when things aren't going his way, and needs to receive some consequences for his actions, particularly this latest one.