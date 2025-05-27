Refreshed Tesla Model Y Is A Dud In Europe As April Sales Fall 49%

Four former Volkswagen bosses have been convicted for their roles in the automaker's Dieselgate scandal that rocked the global automotive industry nearly a decade ago. The emissions cheating scheme caused $2.4 billion in damages to drivers.

These verdicts are the first in a criminal probe targeting senior staff at VW. The men were charged in 2019 for installing software that would manipulate emissions software on over 9 million vehicles sold in Europe and the U.S. From Bloomberg:

Jens Hadler, who led diesel-engine development from 2007 to 2011, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison over the sale of more than 2 million affected vehicles. Former top engineer Hanno Jelden received 2 years and 7 months for aggravated fraud linked to the sale of nearly 3 million cars. After a four-year trial, the Braunschweig Regional Court on Monday also handed former executive Heinz-Jakob Neusser a suspended sentence of 1 year and 3 months for his role in the emissions-cheating scheme, which began after it was discovered that vehicles were fitted with software to sidestep pollution rules. Another lower-ranking manager who can only be identified as Thorsten D. got a suspended sentence of 1 year and 10 months. All had sought acquittals. [...] The core of the allegations was that cars were equipped with so-called defeat devices leading to two different sets of emissions, depending in whether the vehicles were tested in the lab or used on the streets, Presiding Judge Christian Schütz said when delivering the verdict. On the streets, in a "real drive" scenario, emissions of toxic nitrogen oxides were much higher than during testing, he said.

All the men committed aggravated fraud by participating in a group whose aim was to deceive customers, according to Bloomberg. The key decision was taken at a meeting in 2006 when three men — including Jelden — decided to implement the rigging software. All of their sentences were reduced because of how long the protection took. The judge also said that these guys weren't the only ones responsible for Dieselgate, and many others at VW participated.

So far, Dieselgate has cost VW over €33 billion. That figure includes hefty sanctions that were put in place as part of a deal with authorities in the U.S. It's still facing civil litigation in Germany which includes a €9 billion investor class action.